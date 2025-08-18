Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Woman cop accuses DC of sexual exploitation
A woman constable from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force has filed an FIR against Deputy Collector Dilip Uike, accusing him of sexually exploiting her after promising marriage.
According to her, their relationship began in 2017 while they were studying in Doundi, and later turned physical based on his assurances about marrying her.
Uike allegedly bought a car in her name
The constable also alleges Uike manipulated her financially—buying a car in her name and taking ₹3 lakh under false pretenses.
When she brought up marriage, he reportedly avoided her and stopped responding.
Police have registered the case under sections for sexual exploitation and breach of trust; Uike is currently posted in Bijapur district, with an investigation underway and possible arrest soon.