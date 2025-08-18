Mild tremor hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, no damage reported India Aug 18, 2025

On Monday night, Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh felt a mild 3.9-magnitude earthquake around 9:28pm.

The epicenter was just 23km from Dharamshala and about 10km deep underground.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or property damage—just a reminder of how active this region can be.