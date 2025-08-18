Next Article
Mild tremor hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, no damage reported
On Monday night, Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh felt a mild 3.9-magnitude earthquake around 9:28pm.
The epicenter was just 23km from Dharamshala and about 10km deep underground.
Thankfully, there were no injuries or property damage—just a reminder of how active this region can be.
Kangra is in seismic zone 5
Kangra sits in seismic zone 5, meaning it's one of the most earthquake-prone areas in India.
While this quake didn't cause harm, it's a good nudge for everyone to stay alert and prepared for future tremors.