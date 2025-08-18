Next Article
PM Modi's new task force to focus on next-gen reforms
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi led a meeting of a new task force focused on "next-generation reforms."
This group—made up of top ministers, senior bureaucrats, and NITI Aayog officials—is set to review laws and cut red tape that slows down startups and small businesses.
The big aim? Make it easier to live, work, and launch new ideas in India.
Why this matters for you
If you dream of starting up or want better job opportunities, these changes could matter to you.
The task force wants to lower compliance costs and remove legal hassles for entrepreneurs and MSMEs—key for jobs and innovation.
Plus, this is all part of Modi's bigger vision: turning India into a developed nation by 2047.