Next Article
Gujarat: 5 injured as spinning ride at temple fair crashes
A fun night at the Shrawan festival in Gujarat's Navsari district turned alarming when a spinning ride at the Somnath Mahadev temple suddenly crashed on Sunday.
A cable snapped as the ride was going up, causing eight people to fall—five were hurt, including two teenagers and the ride operator.
All 5 stable; probe on
Thankfully, all five injured are now stable, though the operator was shifted to Surat for extra care.
The ride was managed by Shivam Agency. Local officials have set up a committee and called in forensic experts to figure out if negligence played a role.
No police case has been filed yet—they're waiting for investigation results.