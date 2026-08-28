Flash floods in Nepal disrupt India trade at Sonauli border
India
Flash floods in Nepal have thrown cross-border trade with India into disarray, blocking key supply routes and leaving a massive 16-kilometer line of cargo trucks stuck at the Sonauli border.
The jam is spilling over to nearby highways, and officials are scrambling to manage the gridlock while keeping an eye on flood-prone areas.
Nepali workers cross into India
With rivers overflowing, many Nepali workers, like Raj Kumar Gautam from Kathmandu, are crossing into India for safety.
"The floods have destroyed everything. People are scared and trying to leave the country," he shared.
Indian relief teams, NDRF and SDRF, are on the ground helping both locals and those fleeing the disaster.