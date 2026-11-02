Cyclone Murasu: 10 flights canceled at Vijayawada's Gannavaram Airport
What's the story
Cyclone Murasu has forced IndiGo Airlines to cancel 10 flights at Vijayawada's Gannavaram Airport on Monday. The canceled flights have affected passengers traveling to and from the city. The expected cyclone has also disrupted flight operations to and from the cities of Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati due to adverse weather conditions.
Storm update
Cyclone to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Murasu over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast late Monday night or early Tuesday.
It is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur near Ongole.
The IMD has warned of wind speeds reaching 100-110km/h, gusting up to 120km/h during this period.
Passenger advisory
IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers
In light of the cyclone threat, IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for passengers.
The airline warned of possible extended waiting times on the ground and onboard due to adverse weather conditions.
"We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience," it said.
Chennai disruption
11 flight cancelations at Chennai airport
Passengers have been advised to check flight status on IndiGo's official website before heading to the airport.
Chennai Airport has also witnessed 11 flight cancellations on Monday due to Cyclone Murasu.
The canceled flights were on routes between Chennai and Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kadapa, and Tiruchirappalli.
Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for more information and assistance regarding these disruptions.
Weather forecast
Orange alert issued for Chennai
Chennai and its neighboring districts have also been witnessing heavy rainfall since Sunday night.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days.
In view of this weather forecast, schools in the city have been declared closed for the day.