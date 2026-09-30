Flight deck altercation leads Flydubai plane to plummet 17,400 feet
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after an altercation in the flight deck, plummeting 17,400 feet in less than two minutes before safely touching down.
The incident brought back the focus on the role of "Air Marshals."
Air marshals protect, India doubling deployment
Air marshals (sometimes called sky marshals) are trained officers who travel undercover to stop hijackings and protect passengers.
India started using them after a major hijacking back in 1999.
But here's the catch: not every flight gets one. Their presence depends on how risky the route is, which means some flights do not have air marshals.
India's government announced in 2024 plans to double the deployment of Air Marshals on sensitive routes, especially in places like the Middle East.