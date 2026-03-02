Flight disruptions leave travelers stranded at Middle East airports
India
Flights between India and the Middle East are seriously disrupted right now, thanks to rising tensions and airspace closures amid reports of escalation.
Many travelers—especially those heading for religious trips during Ramadan or planning Holi holidays in Dubai—are stuck at Gulf airports as flight schedules get thrown off.
Business and professional travel also affected
It's not just tourists feeling the pinch; business travelers and Indian professionals headed to events or visa renewals are also caught up in delays and cancelations.
Airlines have had to reroute due to airspace closures, contributing to delays and cancelations and leaving many passengers stranded at airports.