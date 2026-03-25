Flight updates for Air India, IndiGo on March 25

What's the latest from the airlines?

IndiGo wants passengers to double-check their flight status before heading to the airport: they're keeping teams ready to help and will update travelers directly if anything changes.

Meanwhile, Air India (and Air India Express) plans to operate 26 flights in and out of West Asia that day, mixing scheduled and special services.

IndiGo emphasized passenger safety and said it is sharing updates directly with passengers; Air India announced it will operate 26 combined scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia.