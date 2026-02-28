Flights to Middle East canceled at Kolkata airport due to
Travel plans got messy this week after airspace in parts of the Middle East was closed, leading to four flights from Kolkata being canceled last minute.
Emirates, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, and Etihad all had to ground their flights to Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi—leaving passengers stranded at the airport with little warning.
Thirteen flights canceled in total
It's not just Kolkata feeling the chaos. Thirteen flights out of Kolkata and Bengaluru were scrapped in total, while nine incoming flights to Bengaluru from cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai were also halted.
Major airlines—including Air India and IndiGo—have paused all trips to the Middle East until March 2, 2026.
Check your travel plans before heading to airport
India's aviation authority (DGCA) has told airlines to steer clear of airspaces over 11 countries—including Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar—for now.
Air India even diverted a Delhi-Tel Aviv flight mid-route after Israeli airspace closed.
If you're flying soon or know someone who is, it's worth double-checking those travel plans.