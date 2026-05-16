Floating schools in Assam keep children learning during monsoon floods
India
Every year, monsoon floods cut off villages in Assam, leaving children stranded and regular schools out of reach.
So, organizations came up with a creative fix: floating schools on boats.
These mobile classrooms travel across flooded river islands (called char lands), making sure students can keep learning even when the water rises.
Solar boats serve as learning hubs
Some of these boats are powered by solar panels, these boats have lights, fans, computers, and e-learning tools.
Teachers hold lessons with books and blackboards for children from nearby villages (sometimes it's their only way to go to school during the monsoon).
The boats also double as community hubs, offering sessions on hygiene and disaster safety.