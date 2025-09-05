Next Article
Flood alert in Ludhiana as Sutlej threatens villages
A flood alert is out in Ludhiana after the Sutlej river's strong flow put a key embankment near Sasrali at risk.
If it gives way, 15 villages—including Sasrali, Boont, Rawat, and Mattewara—could be flooded.
Authorities have already set up rescue centers in local schools and Satsang Bhawans to help people move to safety.
Emergency helplines open for support
People living in low-lying or single-storey homes are being urged to head for higher ground or safer areas.
Emergency helplines (0161-2433100 and 112) are open for support.
Across Punjab, floods have sadly taken at least 43 lives this year and wiped out crops over 171,000 hectares—making quick action and community support more important than ever.