Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Significance, rituals, and best muhurat
Ganeshotsav wraps up with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
This is when people immerse Ganesha idols in water, marking the festival's end and wishing for his return next year.
The day also honors Lord Vishnu as Anant.
Best muhurat for immersion
Immersion is performed on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), with special muhurat windows: morning (7:36-9:10am), afternoon (12:19-5:02pm), evening (6:36-8:02pm), and night (9:28pm-1:45am).
Some groups may do it earlier—on August 28, 29, or 31, or September 2—based on tradition.
Rituals before immersion
Before saying goodbye to Ganesha, devotees offer turmeric, kumkum, and flowers during Uttarpuja.
This is followed by aarti and mantrapushpanjali.
The immersion isn't just a ritual—it's a heartfelt sendoff with hopes for blessings until next year.