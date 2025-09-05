Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Significance, rituals, and best muhurat

Immersion is performed on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), with special muhurat windows: morning (7:36-9:10am), afternoon (12:19-5:02pm), evening (6:36-8:02pm), and night (9:28pm-1:45am). Some groups may do it earlier—on August 28, 29, or 31, or September 2—based on tradition.

Rituals before immersion

Before saying goodbye to Ganesha, devotees offer turmeric, kumkum, and flowers during Uttarpuja.

This is followed by aarti and mantrapushpanjali.

The immersion isn't just a ritual—it's a heartfelt sendoff with hopes for blessings until next year.