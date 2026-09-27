Flooding in Odisha displaces over 70,000, 395 relief camps open

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to fly over the worst-hit areas on Sunday morning to check out the damage firsthand.

Rescue teams (33 ODRAF squads, three NDRF units, and around 300 teams of Fire Services personnel) are working nonstop.

The state also opened 16 sluice gates at Hirakud Dam to manage water flow and prevent more flooding downstream.

Meanwhile, places like Devkund in Mayurbhanj are closed off due to a temporary closure of Devkund because several streams and water channels have experienced a significant rise in water levels, and bridges and culverts on the access route to Devkund were washed away or damaged.