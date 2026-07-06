Floods and landslides bury vehicles on Doda-Kishtwar highway after downpour
India
Flash floods and landslides hit the Doda-Kishtwar highway in Jammu and Kashmir, burying parked vehicles under mud and rocks after a heavy downpour.
Luckily, no one was hurt, but officials are telling people to avoid this route until things are cleared up.
Kwar Hydroelectric Project hit, cleanup continues
The Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project site took a big hit too: trucks and construction gear got trapped under debris, slowing down work.
Cleanup is ongoing, while smaller flash floods were reported in Reasi's higher regions.
Earlier weather alerts had warned locals about possible flooding and landslides.