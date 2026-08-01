Floods in Assam's Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat wash away 800-meter track
India
Major floods hit Assam's Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts, wiping out an 800-meter stretch of railway track after heavy river surges on July 19.
Train services have been disrupted, but teams are working around the clock to fix the tracks.
Restoration is expected in about three weeks.
Villagers displaced hopeful for train links
Villages like Lonpuriya, Bhotorbari, and Darikiyal have seen homes destroyed and many people displaced by the flooding.
Even with all the damage, locals are staying hopeful for a quick comeback of their essential train links.