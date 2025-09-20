Floods in India could raise basmati prices

Farmers are working hard to bounce back for next season

Flooded fields mean delayed harvests and slower shipping, so short-term disruptions or supply hiccups might be on the way.

The good news: many importers keep backup stocks to soften the blow.

Meanwhile, local farmers—backed by crop insurance and with support from ongoing research into flood-resistant seeds—are working hard to bounce back for next season.

Demand for basmati is still rising globally, so these recovery efforts really matter for keeping your favorite rice dishes on tables worldwide.