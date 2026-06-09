Flourish Stay B and B fire exposes MCD monitoring lapses
India
The June 3 fire at Flourish Stay B and B in Hauz Rani has put the spotlight on some serious MCD slip-ups.
Turns out, the blaze is suspected to have started at the restaurant running on an expired tea-and-snacks license, cleared after inspections.
Inspections were done, but possible lapses in monitoring or verification, letting the place operate illegally.
MCD officials face show-cause notices
Five MCD officials now face show-cause notices, and the mayor has called for a wider review of all similar licenses.
On top of that, MCD's inspection team is already stretched thin with nearly 1,300 applications or sites to inspect just in South Delhi, so delays and missed details aren't exactly new.
The official report on this fire is also running late.