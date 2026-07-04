Flourish Stay fire Malviya Nagar kills 23, reveals illegal hotel
A tragic fire at Flourish Stay in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on June 3 left 23 people dead, including 14 foreigners.
The place was supposed to be a small six-room bed-and-breakfast but had secretly turned into a 26-room hotel.
No official action was taken, even though agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Police could have flagged the violations.
Bed and Breakfast Act inspection loophole
Turns out, the Bed and Breakfast Act didn't require regular inspections unless another government agency reported violations.
That loophole let the owners add illegal floors and even a full kitchen (which wasn't allowed).
The fire started in that kitchen when overheated oil caught on plastic paneling.
Now, police are building their case and waiting on forensic reports.
This whole incident has sparked big questions about accountability and why stricter checks weren't already in place.