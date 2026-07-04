Flourish Stay fire Malviya Nagar kills 23, reveals illegal hotel

Bed and Breakfast Act inspection loophole

Turns out, the Bed and Breakfast Act didn't require regular inspections unless another government agency reported violations.

That loophole let the owners add illegal floors and even a full kitchen (which wasn't allowed).

The fire started in that kitchen when overheated oil caught on plastic paneling.

Now, police are building their case and waiting on forensic reports.

This whole incident has sparked big questions about accountability and why stricter checks weren't already in place.