Flu cases drop to 335 in Ernakulam amid monsoon illnesses

Dengue cases are much higher at 588, with 31 cases of leptospirosis and two related deaths. Authorities are stepping up mosquito control efforts as the rains continue.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of the research cell of the Indian Medical Association (Kerala Chapter), points out that while flu may keep declining thanks to immunity, travel could still bring small spikes.

Meanwhile, Dr. G. Sathyajith Nair, pediatrician and secretary of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Kochi branch, warns there's also been a rise in hand, foot, and mouth disease, so keeping up hygiene and vaccinations is important for everyone's health right now.