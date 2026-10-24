Flu cases drop to 335 in Ernakulam amid monsoon illnesses
Good news: flu cases in Ernakulam have dropped this October, with just 335 reported so far. Health officials credit this to seasonal trends and growing immunity.
But while flu is easing up, there's still a real need to watch out for monsoon illnesses like dengue and leptospirosis.
Dengue 588, leptospirosis 31, 2 deaths
Dengue cases are much higher at 588, with 31 cases of leptospirosis and two related deaths. Authorities are stepping up mosquito control efforts as the rains continue.
Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of the research cell of the Indian Medical Association (Kerala Chapter), points out that while flu may keep declining thanks to immunity, travel could still bring small spikes.
Meanwhile, Dr. G. Sathyajith Nair, pediatrician and secretary of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Kochi branch, warns there's also been a rise in hand, foot, and mouth disease, so keeping up hygiene and vaccinations is important for everyone's health right now.