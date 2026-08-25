H1N1 vaccine needed for some above 65, not all: ICMR
What's the story
The government of India has advised against universal vaccination for seasonal flu or H1N1. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General of ICMR, said that while the available vaccine can be taken after consulting a doctor, it isn't recommended by the government. He clarified that only select individuals over 65 years old and those who are immunocompromised may require vaccination after a cost-effectiveness analysis in India.
Vaccine recommendation
WHO recommendations don't mean inclusion in India's immunization program
Dr. Bahl emphasized that World Health Organization recommendations do not automatically mean the government will include them in its National Immunization Program.
He highlighted India's strong surveillance system for respiratory diseases, including H1N1.
"Surveillance is being carried out at multiple levels, with all states reporting data on illnesses including fever, dengue and diarrhea. Our respiratory surveillance shows that both influenza A and B are currently circulating, with H1N1 being the predominant influenza A strain," he said.
Disease severity
Basic respiratory hygiene is effective against droplet infections
Dr. Bahl noted that most H1N1 cases are mild and antivirals aren't always necessary. "Almost all cases are mild , some cases are severe and we will always see them," he explained.
Severe cases are seen in pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.
He advised against panic and stressed basic respiratory hygiene is effective against droplet infections like H1N1.
"If you are sick, avoid spreading it. Stay at home, two or three days of rest will help you," he advised.
Delhi
Delhi sees 2,308 H1N1 cases
H1N1 infections account for the large majority of influenza cases reported in Delhi this year, with 2,308 cases, while the remainder are caused by other influenza strains.
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called an emergency review meeting.
The meeting was held to review the arrangements and preparedness for H1N1, or seasonal influenza, and vector-borne diseases, he said, adding, "There is no problem of doctors, staff or medicines."