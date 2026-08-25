H1N1 vaccine needed for some above 65, not all: ICMR

Dr. Bahl noted that most H1N1 cases are mild and antivirals aren't always necessary. "Almost all cases are mild , some cases are severe and we will always see them," he explained.

Severe cases are seen in pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.

He advised against panic and stressed basic respiratory hygiene is effective against droplet infections like H1N1.

"If you are sick, avoid spreading it. Stay at home, two or three days of rest will help you," he advised.