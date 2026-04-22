Fly91 faces 2 disruptions on Hubballi route in 2 days India Apr 22, 2026

Fly91 had a rough couple of days on its Hubballi route, with two flights running into problems back-to-back.

On April 21, a Bengaluru-Hubballi flight circled for nearly two hours due to technical glitches before finally landing safely at 9:15pm.

The night before, bad weather forced a Hyderabad-Hubballi flight to divert all the way to Bengaluru instead.

These incidents have some folks wondering if Fly91 can keep things running smoothly on this route.