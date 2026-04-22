Fly91 faces 2 disruptions on Hubballi route in 2 days
Fly91 had a rough couple of days on its Hubballi route, with two flights running into problems back-to-back.
On April 21, a Bengaluru-Hubballi flight circled for nearly two hours due to technical glitches before finally landing safely at 9:15pm.
The night before, bad weather forced a Hyderabad-Hubballi flight to divert all the way to Bengaluru instead.
These incidents have some folks wondering if Fly91 can keep things running smoothly on this route.
Mumbai Kolhapur flight diverted to Goa
It's not just Fly91 feeling the heat. A flight in the region was also diverted because of bad weather, like a Mumbai-Kolhapur service that ended up in Goa.
All passengers were safe, but these back-to-back disruptions highlight just how tough it can be for airlines to handle unpredictable weather and technical hiccups in regional travel.