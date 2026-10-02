Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar fends off co-pilot ax attack
India
Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar managed to fend off an ax attack from his co-pilot who was allegedly attempting to crash the flight after his copilot attacked him with an ax.
Even while injured, he unlocked the cockpit so passengers could help subdue the attacker.
Off-duty pilots then safely landed the plane, saving all 174 people on board.
Prime Minister Modi praised Machchhar's bravery on Friday.
Smit Machchhar's family expresses relief
Machchhar's family described waiting anxiously for updates and feeling huge relief when they learned he was safe.
His father-in-law said Smit's quick thinking averted a tragedy, while his mother-in-law shared that he was deeply shaken but is known for being sensitive and caring.
The family is grateful everyone made it home safely.