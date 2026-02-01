Budget 2026: New dedicated freight corridor to connect Surat, Dankuni
What's the story
In her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a dedicated freight corridor between Surat in Gujarat and Dankuni in West Bengal. The move is part of the government's larger plan to improve logistics and freight movement across India. Sitharaman emphasized the importance of this initiative by saying, "I propose to establish new dedicated freight corridors connecting Dankuni in the East to Surat in the West."
Waterways expansion
Operationalization of 20 new national waterways
Along with the new rail corridor, Sitharaman also announced plans to operationalize 20 new national waterways over the next five years. This move is aimed at further strengthening India's logistics network and making freight movement more efficient. The development of these new corridors and waterways will play a major role in improving connectivity and boosting economic growth across different regions of India.