'Food jihad' row: Local leader, netizens support vendor

Locals seen eating Vali's buns in videos

The incident sparked a lot of outrage online, with many calling out the harassment as unfair and unnecessary.

Locals were seen eating Vali's buns in videos, and influencers, including Shan Renjarla Rajesh, visited and showed support, while others criticized the attempt to stir up communal issues.

One woman said she'd eaten the buns for years without any problems, highlighting how peacefully everyone usually gets along in their village.