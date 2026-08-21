Food prices surge in 2026 as rice rises 47%
India
Food prices have shot up in 2026, with rice jumping a huge 47% this year.
Wheat and cotton are pricier too, thanks to wild weather, trade restrictions, and supply chain hiccups.
All this has people worried that high grocery bills aren't going away anytime soon.
El Nino droughts threaten food security
El Nino has dried out key farming regions in Asia and South America, shrinking harvests.
On top of that, countries like India are restricting exports to protect their own supplies, while the Ukraine conflict keeps wheat exports shaky.
Plus, more crops like corn are being used for biofuels instead of food, so experts say if things don't change soon, expensive food could stick around and threaten global food security.