Food safety inspections close 6 quick-commerce warehouses in Uttar Pradesh
Quick-commerce grocery warehouses in Uttar Pradesh just got a reality check: food safety officials' inspections found cockroaches, fungus, and some seriously unhygienic storage.
Six facilities had to shut down on the spot, and 154 stores were told to clean up their act.
Out of 218 places checked, 11 food samples were also collected for laboratory testing.
UP quick-commerce stores face hygiene crackdown
Lucknow's dark store was mixing food with medicines and had pest issues, so its license got suspended.
Ghaziabad, a warehouse was crawling with cockroaches and lacked basic sanitation.
Noida's storage was messy and unsanitary, while Kanpur failed at proper refrigeration and labeling.
In Agra, 273 makhana packets were seized for mislabeling.
The whole drive is about keeping your groceries safe, and making sure quick delivery doesn't mean cutting corners on hygiene.