Food safety officials collect Patanjali ghee samples, Patanjali says unproven
India
Food safety officials have picked up samples of Patanjali's cow ghee for lab testing, but the company says there's no proof of any quality issues so far.
Patanjali Foods Ltd said the collection of samples for testing, by itself, does not establish adulteration, substandard quality or any violation of applicable food safety standards, aiming to calm concerns.
Patanjali Foods pauses specific ghee sales
Patanjali has paused sales of the specific ghee batches while they wait for results.
They're working with distributors and authorities to double-check everything and say they'll take action if anything's off.
The company promises to make further disclosures to the stock exchanges upon receipt of material developments or further directions from regulatory authorities.