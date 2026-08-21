Food safety officials find expired ingredients at Bengaluru hospital canteen
India
A hospital canteen on B G Road, Bengaluru, just got busted for storing expired ingredients like rava, maida, icing sugar, and bakery items.
Food safety officials also found stale bread, four packets of mixture, and nine packs of pani puris during their August 20 inspection, definitely not what you want in a hospital kitchen.
Khader orders citywide food safety checks
Reacting fast, Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader has called for food safety checks across the city.
He made it clear that public health comes first and warned all food businesses to stick to hygiene rules or face strict action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.