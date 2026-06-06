For 1st time Indian Air Force to transport NEET papers
India
For the first time ever, the Indian Air Force will handle transporting NEET question papers on June 21.
The National Testing Agency says this move is all about keeping the exam safe and fair, especially with so many students counting on it.
Telangana prepares NEET logistics and security
Around 73,000 students in Telangana will take NEET across 208 centers in 24 cities.
State officials say they are making sure everything runs smoothly, from reliable power and water to tight security at exam centers.
Police have also been told to keep a close watch and tackle any rumors or disruptions so everyone can focus on their test.