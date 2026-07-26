'Sansad Chalo' march: RAF chief admits 'force gradient' missed standard
What's the story
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) chief has reportedly admitted that the "force gradient" used for crowd control during the CJP's Sansad Chalo march on June 20 was not up to standard, according to The Indian Express. The admission came after an internal review revealed major operational failings, including three protesters suffering pellet gun injuries. The review also noted that no proper briefing was conducted before deploying personnel around Jantar Mantar and Parliament.
Briefing importance
Timely briefings crucial for effective operations
Inspector General (RAF) Seema Dhundhia stressed the importance of timely briefings in a video conference on July 22 with company commanders and commandants deployed in Delhi.
She also directed that future reports must include information on deployment, location, and operational activities of each company.
The RAF is a specialized unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), raised in 1992 to tackle riots and public disturbances.
Deployment rules
Officers directed to use force only if necessary
Dhundhia also advised against immediately deploying personnel recently transferred from special operations zones like Jammu and Kashmir for crowd control in Delhi.
She said these areas have a different work environment and operational perspective, unlike sectors like Delhi, Bihar, Assam, and Maharashtra.
Officers were directed to use force only as necessary and issue warnings before employing crowd-control measures such as lathicharge or tear smoke.
Assessment findings
Commandants told to ensure all personnel are briefed
The internal assessment revealed "serious shortcomings" in the RAF's deployment.
Commandants were told to ensure all personnel are briefed on their roles, responsibilities, and crowd control strategies before deployment.
Some personnel were seen on social media without body protectors and helmets during duty.
Senior officers stressed that all personnel must be fully equipped with prescribed safety gear before every deployment.
Assessment promise
Certain crowd control weapons not issued to personnel in Delhi
Until further orders, certain crowd control weapons would not be issued to personnel in Delhi.
Personnel not trained in RAF conversion training were prohibited from crowd control duties.
They were advised to maintain restraint and professional conduct during operations.
When asked about future assessments, DG (CRPF) General Gyanendra Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that a professional post-event assessment would be conducted after the protest disperses.