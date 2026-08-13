Forced fees by restaurants and ride-hailing prompt CCPA scrutiny

According to CCPA rules from 2022, paying a restaurant service charge should be totally up to you. No one can force it or refuse you service if you say no.

Even though the Delhi High Court backed these rules in 2025, complaints kept coming.

Now, Maharashtra's transport department was asked to take action against app-based taxi and ride-hailing companies following complaints that passengers were being compelled to pay tips or additional amounts.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik described this as an unfair practice and directed the transport authorities to examine erring companies.