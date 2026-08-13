Forced fees by restaurants and ride-hailing prompt CCPA scrutiny
Lately, people across India have been frustrated by restaurants and cab drivers app-based taxi and ride-hailing companies under complaint adding extra charges, like service fees or pressured tips, without asking.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is calling this a violation of consumer rights and, just last month, took action against 41 restaurants for slipping service charges onto bills without permission.
Maharashtra asked to probe forced tipping
According to CCPA rules from 2022, paying a restaurant service charge should be totally up to you. No one can force it or refuse you service if you say no.
Even though the Delhi High Court backed these rules in 2025, complaints kept coming.
Now, Maharashtra's transport department was asked to take action against app-based taxi and ride-hailing companies following complaints that passengers were being compelled to pay tips or additional amounts.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik described this as an unfair practice and directed the transport authorities to examine erring companies.
Extra payments must be optional
These moves are meant to make sure any extra payment, whether at dinner or in a cab, is your choice, not something sneaked onto your bill.