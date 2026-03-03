'Forceps left inside for 5 years': Kerala doctor under fire
A retired Kerala doctor, Dr. Lalithambika Karunakaran, is under fire after a patient, Usha Joseph, suffered years of pain—only to discover in 2026 that surgical forceps were left inside her during a 2021 operation.
Dr. Karunakaran denies even performing the surgery and claimed that surgical instruments left inside "do no harm for decades."
The forceps were finally removed last month after an X-ray revealed them.
Health minister calls it 'criminal negligence'
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George slammed the situation as "criminal negligence" and ordered an inquiry, saying a police probe would be inevitable.
She also hinted at an anti-corruption investigation into private practice violations.
While a committee cleared the main surgeon, Dr. Shahida, both she and nurse P.S. Dhanya have been suspended while inquiries continue.
Doctor blames missing records, staff shortages
Dr. Karunakaran now faces charges for allegedly endangering Joseph's life and says missing records and staff shortages are to blame—not her actions.
The police case was filed after complaints from Joseph's family.