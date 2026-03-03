'Forceps left inside for 5 years': Kerala doctor under fire India Mar 03, 2026

A retired Kerala doctor, Dr. Lalithambika Karunakaran, is under fire after a patient, Usha Joseph, suffered years of pain—only to discover in 2026 that surgical forceps were left inside her during a 2021 operation.

Dr. Karunakaran denies even performing the surgery and claimed that surgical instruments left inside "do no harm for decades."

The forceps were finally removed last month after an X-ray revealed them.