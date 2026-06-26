Ford Endeavour breaks down, hits Tata Magic on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Police cleared SUV, no major injuries

Police acted fast, using a crane to clear the damaged SUV and get traffic moving again after about an hour.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO Traffic-II, explained that "the accident occurred because the SUV suddenly broke down," and added that "Our traffic police team reached the spot immediately."

Thanks to airbags in the Endeavour, no major injuries were reported, just a reminder why safety features matter on busy roads.