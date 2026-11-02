Foreign airlines urge Civil Aviation Ministry to protect Mumbai slots
India
Foreign airlines are pushing back against plans to shift their flights from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai, saying they weren't properly consulted.
They've asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to step in and protect their usual flight slots for summer 2027 and want rules followed so no one loses out unfairly.
IndiGo, Akasa Air plan Navi Mumbai
While Indian carriers like IndiGo and Akasa Air are already planning some operations at Navi Mumbai, foreign airlines want more open talks before any changes happen.
Meanwhile, Mumbai airport plans to start revamping Terminal 1 in April 2027 and shut it down completely from October that year.