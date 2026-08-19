Foreign vlogger's Mumbai video shows woman confronting a ₹100 donation
India
A foreign vlogger's video from Mumbai is making waves online. It shows him giving ₹100 to a man with a disability, only to be confronted by a woman nearby who insisted she also needed help for food and treatment.
She pointed out her disability and questioned why he chose the man over her.
Woman accused man of earning ₹2,000
The woman even showed documents and medicines as proof of her condition, but the vlogger felt the man's situation seemed worse and gave him another ₹100.
Frustrated, she accused the man of earning ₹2,000 daily by begging.
The heated moment has sparked a big online debate about who deserves help and how we show compassion in public spaces.