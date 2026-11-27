164 foreign nationals rescued from cyber fraud racket in Noida
What's the story
In a major operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch rescued 164 foreign nationals, 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians, from a suspected human trafficking and cyber fraud racket in Noida's Sector 136 on Thursday. According to India Today, the victims were lured with fake job offers in India but were instead forced into cyber fraud activities. Their passports were confiscated on arrival, restricting their movements and forcing them to work at a call center for fraudulent schemes.
Abuse and control
Victims were kept in paying guest accommodations
The victims were kept in paying guest accommodations where they were given poor food and their movements were monitored.
Those who resisted the fraud activities faced physical abuse. A senior police officer revealed that "around two people were beaten up for resisting the operation."
The racket used around 40 cabs to transport these foreign nationals between their accommodations and the call center, keeping their movements under strict control.
Fraud tactics
Trained to execute specific cyber fraud patterns
The victims were trained to execute specific cyber fraud patterns using written scripts to approach potential victims in Indonesia and Malaysia.
According to the police, fake identities of women were created on social media platforms to build online relationships with unsuspecting people.
Once trust was established, these victims were persuaded to invest money through fraudulent trading platforms.
The Crime Branch launched an investigation after receiving an email alert about the racket a week ago.
Suspect hunt
Key suspects on the run
Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) HGS Dhaliwal said a specialized team was constituted immediately after receiving information about the cyber racket.
Investigators have identified two key suspects, Sunil Kumar and Sushil, who are currently on the run.
The arrested Malaysian national, Tan Guan Wei, is being interrogated for his role in running these fraudulent platforms.
Evidence recovered
Police seize large number of digital devices, materials
The police have seized a large number of digital devices and materials used to run the racket. The recoveries include 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards, and 174 passports.
Investigators are looking into these devices to identify victims and trace communication channels linked to the fraudulent platforms.
Crime pattern
Indians trapped in similar scams abroad
The case is part of a larger trend where scam networks use fake job offers to recruit people for fraud.
Recently, Indian nationals have faced similar situations in Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.
Government data shows that between 2022 and 2025, Indian missions rescued thousands of nationals from these countries: 2,533 from Cambodia; 2,297 from Lao PDR; and 2,168 from Myanmar.
The number of rescues increased significantly in 2025 alone.