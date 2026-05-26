Forensic audit finds Delhi Gymkhana Club ₹269cr losses over 2017-22
Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the city's oldest social spots, is in hot water after a forensic audit revealed serious financial mismanagement.
The club reported losses over ₹26 crore in just two years, and an independent review covering 2017 to 2022 found total losses of ₹269 crore over that five-year window, showing things have been shaky for a while.
Delhi Gymkhana Club accounts misused
It gets messier: investigators found that accounts of expired and even deceased members were used for transactions, letting unauthorized people access club facilities.
There are also claims that some forensic findings were tampered with to cover up problems.
All this has led to central government scrutiny under the Companies Act and ongoing legal battles at the National Company Law Tribunal, shaking up how the club is run.