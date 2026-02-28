Forensic science 'protective shield' against tech deception: CJI Kant

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has emphasized the importance of forensic science in maintaining justice in the digital age. Speaking at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) convocation in Gandhinagar, he said cyber crimes and data manipulation challenge traditional investigation methods. "Cyber intrusions, digital fraud, identity manipulations, and transnational data crimes challenge traditional investigative models," he said, according to Hindustan Times.

Shielding integrity Forensic science goes beyond resolving disputes: CJI Kant CJI Kant described forensic science as a "protective shield" that preserves the integrity of justice against technological deception and informational chaos. He said it goes beyond resolving disputes to sustaining institutional legitimacy. The CJI stressed that judicial reasoning is only as strong as the factual clarity supporting it, adding that "the quality of justice delivered in any legal system depends fundamentally on the quality of the evidence placed before decision makers."

Truth compass Forensic science is a compass that points to the truth CJI Kant also said forensic science is a compass that points to the truth, strengthening judicial processes by grounding conclusions in verified facts. He acknowledged that while citizens may not fully understand the technological processes behind forensic analysis, they trust that these processes are conducted with neutrality and integrity. The legitimacy of the justice system ultimately rests upon this trust, he added.

Convocation address CJI Kant was chief guest at NFSU convocation CJI Kant was the chief guest at the fourth convocation of NFSU, where he addressed 1,799 students who received degrees and diplomas. The event was attended by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal. Dr JM Vyas, Vice Chancellor of NFSU, awarded degrees to 1,799 students, including 17 PhDs, and distributed 52 gold medals for academic excellence during the ceremony.

