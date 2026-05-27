Forest fire in Kyarighat, Solan prompts emergency teams and locals
India
A huge forest fire broke out on Tuesday in Kyarighat village, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, quickly spreading across the hills and filling the sky with smoke.
Emergency teams and local villagers jumped in to help, working together to keep the flames from causing more damage to the area.
Chotta Shimla shop caught fire
Just a few days earlier, a shop near the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Chotta Shimla also caught fire, causing major property loss before it was brought under control thanks to quick action by firefighters and residents.
These back-to-back incidents show how tough it is to deal with fires in Himachal Pradesh's hilly terrain.