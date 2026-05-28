Forest fires rage in Rajouri forest division, Jammu and Kashmir
India
Forest fires have erupted across the Rajouri Forest Division in Jammu and Kashmir, driven by hot, dry weather.
The flames are spreading fast, and teams are working hard to keep things under control.
Firefighters battle fires, Naveed Iqbal warns
Firefighters from several departments, plus local volunteers, are battling the fires.
Divisional Forest Officer Naveed Iqbal urged everyone to avoid anything that could start a fire and to report smoke or fire incidents right away.
He also warned that anyone caught starting fires on purpose will face serious legal action.