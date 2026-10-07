Forest officials rescue 2 lionesses and cub from Gujarat wells
India
Two lionesses and a lion cub had quite the ordeal after falling into separate wells in Gujarat's Amreli and Gir Somnath districts on Tuesday.
Thanks to quick action by forest officials, all three were safely rescued and given medical care, a reminder of just how important these animals are to the Gir region.
Lion rescues in Babarkot Virpur Bodidar
The rescue took place in Babarkot, where a lioness was pulled out of an empty well late at night and sent for a health check.
In Virpur village, another young lioness fell into a water-filled well while chasing prey but was soon brought to safety.
Meanwhile, a two-month-old cub was found in Bodidar; after some care at Jasadhar Animal Care Centre, he was happily reunited with his mom the same night.