Forest patrol of 26 found safe after 2-day border search
India
23 forest officials and three accompanying personnel lost contact while on patrol along the Dima Hasao-Karbi Anglong-Nagaland border, sparking a big search.
After nearly two days with no word, Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah confirmed on Sunday that everyone was found safe.
Ranger Donmai Thaosen led remote patrol
Led by Ranger Donmai Thaosen, the team was working in remote forests with poor network coverage.
Their disappearance triggered a search involving police, drones, and senior officers.
Mallabaruah thanked everyone involved and said the episode showed just how tough (and important) the work of protecting Assam's forests really is.