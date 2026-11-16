Lion chased on motorcycles at Gujarat park; 3 staff removed
What's the story
Three outsourced forest personnel were relieved of their duties after a video of them chasing a lion on motorcycles at Ambardi Safari Park in Gujarat went viral. The incident took place during the Diwali festival, according to in-charge assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Mitesh Vaniya, who denied that the feline was harassed. One of the men was seen with a walkie-talkie, and a government Bolero vehicle belonging to the Forest Department was also seen in the footage.
Viral footage
Staff were allegedly hurrying to arrange close-up sightings for VIPs
After the video went viral, forest authorities launched an inquiry.
"We had launched an inquiry into the incident. Some forest personnel were directing the lion towards its 'kraal' in the safari park in the evening. Usually, this routine exercise is carried out using a jeep, but some personnel used motorcycles," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh told PTI.
NDTV sources said forest department staff were allegedly hurrying to arrange close-up lion sightings for VIP guests during the Diwali vacation.
Twitter Post
Video shows lion being chased
🚨 LION CHASED BY MOTORCYCLE AND FOREST DEPARTMENT BOLERO AT GUJARAT SAFARI PARK, VIDEO GOES VIRAL— contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) November 15, 2026
A viral video from Ambardi Safari Park in Dhari, Amreli district, Gujarat allegedly shows a lion being chased by a motorcycle and a Forest Department Bolero.
The incident… pic.twitter.com/XrXGsKTiTa
Staff efforts
Safari park spans over 300 hectares
Vaniya also denied any harassment of the animal, saying there was no intention to do so.
"The safari park spans over 300 hectares, and every day at 5:00pm, the lions are fed in a 100x100-metre fenced area....The officials in the video spotted a lion straying from the kraal and were directing it toward the enclosure."
Some reports claimed the officials were trying to prevent the lion from entering another male lion's territory, where cubs were present.