Lion chased on motorcycles at Gujarat park; 3 staff removed 

After the video went viral, forest authorities launched an inquiry.

"We had launched an inquiry into the incident. Some forest personnel were directing the lion towards its 'kraal' in the safari park in the evening. Usually, this routine exercise is carried out using a jeep, but some personnel used motorcycles," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh told PTI.

NDTV sources said forest department staff were allegedly hurrying to arrange close-up lion sightings for VIP guests during the Diwali vacation.