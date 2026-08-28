Forest teams track tiger linked to 2 deaths in Gudalur
India
It's been eight days since forest teams started tracking a tiger linked to two fatal attacks in O'Valley, Gudalur.
Kumki elephants Udhayan and Bomman are helping out, while Forest Elite Force teams keep watch near villages to keep people safe.
Search extends to Naduvattam and Mudumalai
Surveillance now covers Naduvattam and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve as officials think the tiger may have moved.
130 camera traps were placed across the region to help understand the animal's movements, and a clear image of the animal a few days ago confirmed that the tiger is a local male.
But even with 13 cages set up, he's managed to dodge capture.
Locals are being asked to check in with field staff before heading out for farm work, just to be on the safe side while the search continues.