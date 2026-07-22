Former Air Commodore Routa wins ₹19,73,780 refund and 9% interest
After waiting over 10 years for their dream retirement home, former Air Commodore Routa and his wife finally got justice.
The South Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II ordered Canopy Granviz Developers to return ₹19,73,780 plus 9% annual interest because the developer accepted money without ever executing a signed plot buyer's agreement, leaving the complainants without contractual protections.
Commission rules homebuyers are consumers
The Routas alleged they never got a buyer's agreement or even basics like a clubhouse and proper roads, despite repeated promises from the builder.
When talks failed, they took the case to the commission, which ruled that homebuyers are protected as consumers (not just investors).
The developer now has three months to pay up or face higher interest, closing a long legal battle over undelivered plots.