Former Andhra Speaker Tammineni Sitaram arrested over 3-4cr land fraud
Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was arrested in connection with an around ₹3-4 crore land fraud.
Police say he and seven others used fake documents, including a forged death certificate and inheritance papers, to grab a 900-square-yard property in Sathya Sai Nagar, Chapuram.
Telugu Satish Kumar is believed to have led the plan.
Property transferred into Sitaram's son's name
The group reportedly took advantage of the real owner's absence (he had moved to Hyderabad), falsely claimed he had died, and transferred the property into Sitaram's son's name.
Witnesses from a family-run college were roped in to back up their story.
During the investigation, police found gaps in document checks, seized fake stamps and phones used for the fraud, and are still searching for five more suspects possibly linked to similar scams.