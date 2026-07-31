Former Army chief Vishwa Nath Sharma dies aged 96
India
General Vishwa Nath Sharma, who led the Indian Army from 1988 to 1990, died Friday at 96.
Known as a distinguished military leader, he started his military journey back in 1950 after graduating from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.
Som Nath Sharma's brother receives tributes
Gen Sharma was the younger brother of Major Som Nath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra awardee for bravery in the 1947-48 Kashmir operations.
Their family's legacy of service is widely respected.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called Gen Sharma a "distinguished military leader," while the Army remembered him as a "visionary" whose dedication will inspire generations to come.