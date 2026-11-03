Former assistant engineer Shyama identifies 6 accused in Thiruvananthapuram trial
The high-profile trial over the 2015 Kerala Assembly chaos began today in Thiruvananthapuram.
Shyama, a former assistant engineer, who was on duty in the Assembly at the time of the incident, recognized all six accused, including former ministers V Sivankutty, E P Jayarajan, and K T Jaleel, and described seeing electronic equipment being smashed during the uproar.
CCTV shows Kerala Assembly damage ₹2.20L
CCTV disks shown in court were identified as containing footage of the violent protest, which erupted over a bar bribery scandal and led to serious damage inside the Assembly, worth approximately ₹2.20 lakh.
The case is also looking at whether the complainant can testify online, citing his inability to appear in person.
This trial revisits a dramatic chapter in Kerala politics that's still making waves more than a decade later.