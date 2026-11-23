Former BJP MLA Rathore agrees to CBI lie detector test
Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore is set to take a lie detector test on November 24, 2026, as part of the CBI's ongoing probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
The investigation is focusing on whether any "VIP" was involved.
Rathore has said he'll cooperate fully and wants everything out in the open.
Urmila Sanawa audio suggests VIP involvement
Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist, was murdered near Rishikesh in 2022.
The resort owner and two staffers have since been sentenced to life imprisonment, but things took a turn when actress Urmila Sanawa shared audio suggesting VIP involvement, sparking demand from Ankita's parents for a deeper probe.
Both Rathore and Sanawar have agreed to undergo polygraph tests as the CBI works to get answers about who else might be connected.